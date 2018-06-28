June 29 2018
|
Tammuz, 16, 5778
|
BREAKING: At least 4 people killed in a newsroom shooting in MD

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
June 28, 2018 22:29
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
At least four people were fatally shot at a newspaper office in the Maryland capital of Annapolis on Thursday and a suspect was apprehended, multiple media reports said.

The incident took place outside the Capital Gazette office and a reporter said the suspect fired directly into the newsroom.

For now, the Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism, a law enforcement official said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities, the official said.

Phil Davis, who identified himself as a courts and crime reporter at the Capital Gazette, tweeted that multiple people had been shot.

Davis said a single shooter "shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead."

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis tweeted.

Agents from the Baltimore office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the incident, the bureau tweeted.

Live video images showed people leaving the building, walking through a parking lot with their hands in the air. Scores of police vehicles were on the scene.

Police also went to the offices of the Baltimore Sun as a precaution, that paper reported.


