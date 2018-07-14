BREAKING NEWS: Rocket siren sounded in southern Israel

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Rocket sirens sounded across the southern region of Israel late Friday evening, signalling a launch of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.
The incessant mortar fire from Gaza has led to rocket sirens going off in at least sixteen communities in southern Israel. According to a report from the IDF Spokeperson's Unit, sirens sounded in the Sdot HaNegev Regional Council, Hof Ashkelon Regional council and other communities in the south.
Unconfirmed reports stated at least two projectiles were intercepted over Sderot and one projectile landed in open areas outside Sderot. Another two projectiles landed in between Kissufim and Kibbutz Ein hashlosa.
The mortar attacks from Gaza come as a retalitory response to the alleged bombing of targets in Gaza by Israeli Air Force jets.
The airstrikes were a retalitory strike in response to an IDF officer wounded by a grenade thrown by a fifteen-year-old Palestinian who was later shot and killed.
According to the Palestinian Information Center's official twitter account, one Palestinian from Gaza was killed in Friday evening's air strikes by the Israeli Air Force.
This is a developing story.