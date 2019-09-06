Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two babies forgotten in locked cars in Netanya and Modi'in

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 6, 2019 13:52
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two babies were forgotten in locked cars on Friday in two separate incidents in Netanya and Modi'in.

A nine-month-old baby in Netanya on Thursday, according to a statement by Israeli police. The baby is in moderate conditions and is receiving medical treatment at the Laniado Hospital in Netanya.

Earlier in the morning, another baby, about one year old, was left in a car in Modi'in for several hours. According to a statement by Magen David Adom, he showed simptoms of a heat stroke.


