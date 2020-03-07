The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bahrain asks people arriving from four countries to self-quarantine

By REUTERS  
MARCH 7, 2020 23:48
Cairo - Bahrain has called on people who have traveled to Lebanon, Egypt, Italy or South Korea to self-quarantine for two weeks from the day of their arrival, the Health Ministry said in a tweet on Saturday.
Mainland China reports 44 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:55 AM
Marine is third confirmed US military service member with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:55 AM
Argentina confirms first coronavirus death in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 02:54 AM
Kansas confirms first coronavirus case in the state
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 01:38 AM
Third coronavirus-related death in Australia after Sydney man dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:33 AM
Washington, DC, has first 'presumptive positive' test for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 01:11 AM
Los Angeles resident who returned from AIPAC diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 12:25 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Madeira Islands in Portugal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2020 11:22 PM
Israel announces 24th, 25th coronavirus patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/07/2020 10:19 PM
23rd person found with coronavirus in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/07/2020 09:33 PM
France says 16 people have died from coronavirus - health official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2020 09:02 PM
Egypt confirms 33 new cases of coronavirus on Nile cruise ship
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2020 08:30 PM
Paraguay confirms its first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2020 08:21 PM
Gantz: The people have spoken, it is the end of Netanyahu's rule
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/07/2020 07:51 PM
Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll to seven
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/07/2020 05:02 PM
