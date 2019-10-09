Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bahrain condemns Turkish offensive in northeast Syria - State news agency BNA

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 23:30
The Bahrain foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria, according to state news agency BNA.

The statement said Bahrain supports the call for an emergency meeting of the Arab League Council to take a unified Arab stand towards the aggression.


