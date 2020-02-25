Bahrain reports 6 new cases of coronavirus coming from Iran
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 18:16
CAIRO - Bahrain has identified six more new cases of coronavirus all coming from Iran, bringing the total number in the Gulf kingdom to 23, the state news agency BNA reported on Tuesday, citing the health ministry.
