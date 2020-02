The student did not have direct contact with the group, but was still placed in quarantine on Saturday evening. The staff of the University's International School is taking care of her needs and she is feeling well and has not shown any symptoms. The student will remain in isolation until Thursday, February 27.

A student at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan in central Israel is in quarantine in a university dormitory after she reported being at one of the sites in Israel visited by the group of Korean tourists who were diagnosed with the coronavirus.