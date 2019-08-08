Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Barak: Israel will win this test of determination as well

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 09:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Former prime minister and Israel Democratic Union member Ehud Bark responded to the Thursday terror attack which claimed the life of 19-year-old Dvir Sorek on social media calling it “horrific.” 


“The security forces will catch those who carried out this attack and those who sent them,” the former general wrote. 
“In this test of our determination – we shall triumph,” he said. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 8, 2019
Palestinian with gun-shaped lighter stopped by security at crossing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings