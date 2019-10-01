Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Barr asked foreign officials to help probe of Russia inquiry origins

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 00:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US Attorney General William Barr has met overseas with foreign intelligence officials to seek their help in a Justice Department inquiry into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The Post said Barr had made overtures to British intelligence officials and last week traveled to Italy, where he and John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut who in reviewing US intelligence work surrounding the 2016 election, met senior Italian government officials and Barr asked the Italians to assist Durham.
The Post said Barr's involvement was likely to spur further criticism by Democrats who are pursuing an inquiry into impeachment of Republican President Donald Trump. 


Related Content

Breaking news
September 30, 2019
Trump pressed Australian PM to help in probe of Mueller inquiry origins

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings