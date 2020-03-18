Bat Yam Synagogues to shut down for 30 days as of Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 18, 2020 21:40
Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Barot announce that, as of Friday, all the city's 140 synagogues will be closed for 30 days to avoid possible spread of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period also includes Passover.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com