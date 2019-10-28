Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bayonne mosque shooter had far-right connections - police source

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 18:37
The 84-year old man who fired shots and hurt two people at the Bayonne mosque in southern France on Monday had far-right connections, according to a police source.

A separate source, familiar with the situation, said the shooter had been a candidate for Marine Le Pen's National Rally party back in 2015.


