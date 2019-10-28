Bayonne mosque shooter had far-right connections - police source

The 84-year old man who fired shots and hurt two people at the Bayonne mosque in southern France on Monday had far-right connections, according to a police source.



A separate source, familiar with the situation, said the shooter had been a candidate for Marine Le Pen's National Rally party back in 2015.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });