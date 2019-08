A resident of Sderot has been indicted for the assault of a Bedouin lifeguard at a local pool.



During interrogation, the suspect claimed: "I hate Arabs. I can't see Arabs near Jews in this area," Haaretz reported.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });