Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

MINSK - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday the conflict in eastern Ukraine could not be resolved without U.S. involvement in peace talks.



A diplomatic breakthrough last week potentially opened the way for an international summit between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the fighting.

"It won't be possible to resolve the conflict without the participation of the United States," Lukashenko said.Belarus is a close ally of Russia.

