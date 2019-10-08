Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Belarus calls for U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 10:41
 MINSK - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday the conflict in eastern Ukraine could not be resolved without U.S. involvement in peace talks.

A diplomatic breakthrough last week potentially opened the way for an international summit between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine aimed at finding a way to end the fighting.

"It won't be possible to resolve the conflict without the participation of the United States," Lukashenko said.



Belarus is a close ally of Russia.


