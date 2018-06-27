Benghazi attack organizer gets 22-year sentence in U.S.

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
WASHINGTON - Ahmed Abu Khatallah, the organizer of the deadly Sept. 11, 2012, attack on US diplomatic compounds in Benghazi, Libya, was sentenced on Wednesday to 22 years in prison on terrorism and other charges, the Justice Department said.
Government evidence showed Khatallah led an extremist militia named Ubaydah bin Jarrah, which he directed to carry out the violence in Benghazi, the Justice Department said in a statement.
In November, a US jury convicted Khatallah, a Libyan, on only four of the 18 counts he faced and acquitted him on murder and other charges. US Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans died in the attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi.