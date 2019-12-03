Netanyahu and Gantz agree to meet at 5:30 p.m. in last ditch effort

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.Earlier Tuesday, Blue and White officials said their negotiating team would not meet again with Likud until they were ready for Gantz to go first in a rotation in the Prime Minister's office.Likud responded that while Netanyahu has conceded in agreeing to serve for only five months, Blue and White had not conceded on anything.Gantz has said that instead of Netanyahu going first as prime minister, he could be vice prime minister and laws could be passed enabling him to deal with his legal situation.Next Wednesday is the last day for an MK to draft the support of 61 MKs and avoid a third election in under a year.Yisrael Beytenu leader and possible coalition kingmaker Avigdor Liberman appeared to reconsider the formation of a right-wing government on Tuesday."I don't know what is worse- a narrow government or election," Liberman said.Yisrael Beytenu MKs Oded Forer and Hamed Amar approached Liberman earlier Tuesday and told him they favored a right-wing government. Forer was apparently angry at Blue and White for conceding to United Torah Judaism MKs at a meeting of the Knesset Finance Committee