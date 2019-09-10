Bennett: Netanyahu's 'series of promises' are mere words

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett's responded to Netanyahu's statement on Tuesday, Rotter reported.



"Welcome to Netanyahu's series of promises," Bennett said, "but they are just words." "I am calling on the prime minister to pass 'The Jordan Valley [annexation] Law' tomorrow, in three readings, instead of the cameras law," he said.



"[Former Prime Minister Mencham] Begin did this. He didn't promise. He just passed a law in one day, December 14, 1981. In three readings," Bennett said.



Bennett noted Netanyahu's history of empty promises, "before Netanyahu's election, construction was promised in E1 Ma'ale Adumim, after the election that did not happen," he pointed out.



"Before Netanyahu's election, he promised the death penalty for terrorists, after the election that did not happen," he continued.



"Before Netanyahu's election, he promised to eliminate Hamas, after the election that did not happen," he argued.







