The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Bennett: Israeli sovereignty to settlements 'must be built in' govt

By LAHAV HARKOV  
APRIL 1, 2020 16:17
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said applying Israeli sovereignty to settlements 'must be built in' to whatever government is formed.
"I cannot imagine the prime minister will give up on the topic of sovereignty," Bennett said in an online press conference.
Bennett's Yamina party "will have to make sure it really happens."
23rd Israeli dies of coronavirus - 74-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 05:16 PM
El Al grounds all flights until May 2
Germany set to extend social distancing until at least end of Easter
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 05:00 PM
22nd Israeli dies of coronavirus - 69-year-old woman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 04:56 PM
UK coronavirus deaths rise by 563 to 2,352
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 04:27 PM
Bennett: Israeli ventilators are being sold in time of COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnam's coronavirus cases climb to 218, no deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 04:25 PM
Bennett: Those coming from NYC will be placed in quarantine hotels
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 03:51 PM
Turkey may need further measures if 'voluntary quarantine' ignored
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 03:45 PM
Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise by 134, reported cases up 1,019
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 03:21 PM
Anyone coming to Israel must be self-isolated in designated hotel
Employee at Tourism Ministry tests positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 01:31 PM
Over 100 countries ask South Korea for coronavirus testing help
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 12:56 PM
PA reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional cases in Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 12:17 PM
MDA to test residents of Beersheba elderly home after 14 infected
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 10:58 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by