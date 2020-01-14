The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Bennett, Smotrich agree to run together in upcoming elections

In effect, this union results in one similar to the Yamina party from the September elections, excluding Rafi Peretz and the Bayit Yehudi party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 14, 2020 12:48
Shaked, Bennett and Smotrich (photo credit: COURTESY/REGAVIM,MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shaked, Bennett and Smotrich
(photo credit: COURTESY/REGAVIM,MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
New Right Co-Chairmen MK Naftali Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked have agreed with National Union Chariman Bezalel Smotrich to run on a joint list in the upcoming March elections.
Though negotiations between the National Union and the Bayit Yehudi parties fell through on Tuesday morning, the leaders of the new union issued a joint statement urging Bayit Yehudi Chairman Rafi Peretz to join them before the deadline to close the Knesset party lists.In effect, this union results in one similar to the Yamina party from the September elections, excluding Rafi Peretz and the Bayit Yehudi party, which in December announced will be running together with extremist far-right Otzma Yehudit party.
New Right Chairman, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said after signing the agreement that "it's a big day. We reunited the house." 
He continued, saying, "we have been led to great unity in the ideological right and religious Zionism - from conservatives to ultra-Orthodox, from a crocheted Yarmulke to the open dome of the sky, from Tel Aviv to ancient times. I call on my friend Rabbi Rafi to join us immediately in one united party for the victory of the national camp."
New Right Chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked said "I welcome the union with the National Union. Bezalel Smotrich is a partner and companion. Joining with him unites all ideological streams of the religious-Zionist movement, and the ideologically secular right, and ensures the establishment of a stable and secure right-wing government. I call on the Bayit Yehudi party to join us. "
National Union Chairman, Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich said that "in the last few weeks, we have been doing everything we can to responsibly make connections that will bring real change and hope to the religious and ideologically secular Zionist voters."
He added, "to my delight, we have made a significant and significant step tonight, and with God's help, we will complete the full union with the Bayit Yehudi party in the coming hours."
However, a few hours earlier, Smotrich sounded less optimistic, after negotiations with Peretz fell through, saying that "just before the signing, and after the agreement was drafted, the Bayit Yehudi party withdrew their signature and asked to continue negotiations after their party center convened." 
On Monday, Bennett and Shaked announced that the New Right will be running independently in the election, indicating something big must have changed since then for them to change their course of action so dramatically


Tags Israel Elections New Right National Union Yamina
Bar Refaeli gives birth to her first son
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 01:12 PM
Iran cleric says expelling UK envoy would be the best move
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 12:52 PM
Aviation officials from Iran, Ukraine, Canada hold meeting over crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 12:13 PM
Jordan's King Abdullah met with EU Council President for talks on Iran
  • By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 11:55 AM
Shaffir to Horowitz: 'Glad you've united, It's a shame about the lies'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 11:44 AM
Turkey says will stop Syrian government violations of Idlib ceasefire
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:41 AM
Iran's judiciary says around 30 arrested over plane crash protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:37 AM
Iran says some people arrested for their role in Ukrainian plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 11:36 AM
Senior official, 4 others arrested for bribery, fraud and breach of trust
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 10:09 AM
One dead, several injured in car accident in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/14/2020 09:45 AM
Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane was an 'unforgivable error'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 09:33 AM
South Korean president calls Trump's birthday wishes Kim Jong Un 'great'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:54 AM
South Korea could pursue projects with North Korea despite sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:23 AM
Apple rejects claims it did not provide assistance in Pensacola probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:16 AM
Trudeau: Iran plane crash victims would be alive if not for conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 01:07 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by