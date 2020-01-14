Bennett, Smotrich agree to run together in upcoming elections

New Right Chairman, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said after signing the agreement that "it's a big day. We reunited the house."

He continued, saying, "we have been led to great unity in the ideological right and religious Zionism - from conservatives to ultra-Orthodox, from a crocheted Yarmulke to the open dome of the sky, from Tel Aviv to ancient times. I call on my friend Rabbi Rafi to join us immediately in one united party for the victory of the national camp."

New Right Chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked said "I welcome the union with the National Union. Bezalel Smotrich is a partner and companion. Joining with him unites all ideological streams of the religious-Zionist movement, and the ideologically secular right, and ensures the establishment of a stable and secure right-wing government. I call on the Bayit Yehudi party to join us. " He added, "to my delight, we have made a significant and significant step tonight, and with God's help, we will complete the full union with the Bayit Yehudi party in the coming hours." National Union Chairman, Minister of Transportation Bezalel Smotrich said that "in the last few weeks, we have been doing everything we can to responsibly make connections that will bring real change and hope to the religious and ideologically secular Zionist voters."He added, "to my delight, we have made a significant and significant step tonight, and with God's help, we will complete the full union with the Bayit Yehudi party in the coming hours."

However, a few hours earlier, Smotrich sounded less optimistic , after negotiations with Peretz fell through, saying that "just before the signing, and after the agreement was drafted, the Bayit Yehudi party withdrew their signature and asked to continue negotiations after their party center convened."

On Monday, Bennett and Shaked announced that the New Right will be running independently in the election, indicating something big must have changed since then for them to change their course of action so dramatically

