"I am very worried about US President Donald Trump's gestures towards Iran," said Yamina candidate Naftali Bennett.



The former education minister added that US interests regarding Iran are different from Israeli interests.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });