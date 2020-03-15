Bennett signs order mobilizing 2,000 IDF reserve personnel

The number of coronavirus patients in Israel has risen to over 200, with 157 patients hospitalized including three in serious condition. Tens of thousands of other Israelis are in self-quarantine, including 2,584 soldiers. According to Ynet News, the health ministry has conducted some 6,840 coronavirus tests.On Saturday evening he instructed the defense establishment evening to prepare for a state of emergency. “Israel's emergency inventory is full and is equipped to handle a variety of scenarios," he said.Later that evening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that all shopping centers, restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities in the country will be shut for at least five weeks in order to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Exceptions to the ban would include supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.All public gatherings have also been limited to 10 people.