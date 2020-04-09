Bennett slams Ministry of Health for aggression amid coronavirus crisis

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett slammed the Ministry of Health’s policy to place a lockdown on the country, saying they are “using a hammer when a tweezer is what’s needed.”



Bennett argued that Israelis must be able to return to work and that more COVID-19 checks and keeping some people in quarantine, such as the elderly, and allowing others to work would be more sensible.



He said his ministry should be asked to take on more in this national effort to curb the virus, Channel 13 reported on Thursday night.