Benny Gantz: Benjamin Netanyahu can't take care of the citizens of Israel

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz reacted to the announcement of Netanyahu's trial date by calling it a sad day for Israel and its citizens."On March 17, Netanyahu will lose his mandate and his trial will begin," Gantz said at a rally in Rehovot. "Netanyahu will deal only with himself. He cannot take care of the citizens of Israel."Gantz said that as a former IDF chief of staff, he knows how important it is for a prime minister to be available at all times."Do you want a prime minister who goes on trial?" he asked the crowd. "Netanyahu will go on trial and we will take over."Netanyahu responded to Gantz in a Facebook live: "I heard Gantz talk about a sad day for Israel. It will be a sad day for Israel if Gantz forms a government with [Joint List faction head] Ahmad Tibi."Gil Hoffman contributed to this report