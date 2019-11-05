Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz: “I’m doing everything to prevent further elections”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 10:18
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said he is doing everything he can to prevent further elections, speaking at a conference on Tuesday.

“Unity does not mean a block where everyone thinks as one person and works as one person, unity means everyone putting interests aside for the sake of the country,” Gantz said. “We all agree on eighty percent of issues, there's no reason to throw billions in the trash. In the last elections most Israeli citizens chose unity, while there are those who prefer personal and legal interests. I do everything above and below the surface to prevent further choices,” he added.


