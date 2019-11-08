Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz: We fear that Likud is not interested in unity gov., exploring other options

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 14:51
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz wrote on his Facebook account Friday that, about two weeks after President Reuven Rivlin gave him the mandate, Blue and White is concerned that Likud is not really interested in establishing a unity government.

In the post, which detailed Blue and White efforts to create a coalition, Gantz added that they were exploring other options and that they reached an agreement with Yisrael Beytenu regarding budget issues.


