Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that "the State of Israel needs to engage itself and less in its leaders. There are enough challenges in the north and south to deal with them."Gantz spoke during a visit to the northern border to review the security situation. He added, "It is important to make it clear to our enemies not to try neither the IDF nor the State of Israel. We will respond with strength that Lebanon and Syria will not recognize."