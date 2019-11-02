Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz at Rabin memorial rally: Hatred has again become a weapon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 2, 2019 20:47
Speaking at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial rally, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz said,"Israel will never surrender to hatred. The children of Israel will not grow up in a state where some of its leaders sanctify hatred. I won't let hate win."

Gantz continued, "Twenty-four years ago, at the height of a limitless campaign of extremism, heinous killer Yigal Amir shot the prime minister in the back with the aim of murdering him. Rabin was murdered because of divisions, incitement and hate. Twenty-four years after the hatred has become a dangerous weapon again by boundless politicians. "


