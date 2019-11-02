Benny Gantz at Rabin memorial rally: Hatred has again become a weapon

Speaking at the Yitzhak Rabin memorial rally, Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz said,"Israel will never surrender to hatred. The children of Israel will not grow up in a state where some of its leaders sanctify hatred. I won't let hate win."



Gantz continued, "Twenty-four years ago, at the height of a limitless campaign of extremism, heinous killer Yigal Amir shot the prime minister in the back with the aim of murdering him. Rabin was murdered because of divisions, incitement and hate. Twenty-four years after the hatred has become a dangerous weapon again by boundless politicians. "





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });