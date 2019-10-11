Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz congratulated Ethiopian PM for Noble Peace Prize

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 11, 2019 14:23
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abyi Ahmed for his winning of the Noble Peace Prize.

"I congratulate Ethiopia‘s Prime Minister, Abyi Ahmed, for winning the Nobel Peace Prize" he said on Twitter."PM Abiy put an end to decades of war between Ethiopia and Eritrea and strengthened his country’s democracy. I hope his courageous acts will inspire leaders around the world to follow suit."


