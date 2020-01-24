The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benny Gantz expected to refuse Trump's invitation to White House - report

Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Trump had invited Netanyahu to present the Deal of the Century Middle East peace plan and that Netanyahu had suggested that Gantz be invited as well.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2020 14:45
Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Benny Gantz has awoken from his post-election slumber.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is expected to refuse US President Donald Trump's invitation to the White House, because he sees it as a political trap by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to sources in Blue and White, reported Maariv.
Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Trump had invited Netanyahu to present the Deal of the Century Middle East peace plan and that Netanyahu had suggested that Gantz be invited as well.
US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that the release of the long-awaited peace plan of his administration is imminent and expected before Netanyahu and Gantz's visit to Washington next Tuesday.
"I was surprised that both of them came off the campaign trail," said Trump about the expected visit by Gantz and Netanyahu. "We have both candidates coming – unheard of."

The timing of Trump’s announcement of his Middle East peace plan on the day the Knesset plenum is set to vote to create a House Committee that will reject Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request is not coincidental, a source in the Blue and White party said Thursday night.
 
Netanyahu tried unsuccessfully to prevent the Knesset from convening on immunity after it became apparent he lacked a majority on the issue. The vote in the Knesset should be postponed because Netanyahu will go to Washington for the unveiling of the peace plan, Likud officials said Thursday.
Asked if it is proper to take a step against the prime minister when he is on a diplomatic mission abroad, the source said: “We are not doing an act against the prime minister. It would be nice if the prime minister came, but he is not needed.”

Gil Hoffman and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz United States Israel Elections Donald Trump Blue and White Deal of the century
