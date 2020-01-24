Benny Gantz expected to refuse Trump's invitation to White House - report

"I was surprised that both of them came off the campaign trail," said Trump about the expected visit by Gantz and Netanyahu. "We have both candidates coming – unheard of." US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that the release of the long-awaited peace plan of his administration is imminent and expected before Netanyahu and Gantz's visit to Washington next Tuesday.



The timing of Trump’s announcement of his Middle East peace plan on the day the Knesset plenum is set to vote to create a House Committee that will reject Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity request is not coincidental, a source in the Blue and White party said Thursday night.

Asked if it is proper to take a step against the prime minister when he is on a diplomatic mission abroad, the source said: “We are not doing an act against the prime minister. It would be nice if the prime minister came, but he is not needed.”

Netanyahu tried unsuccessfully to prevent the Knesset from convening on immunity after it became apparent he lacked a majority on the issue. The vote in the Knesset should be postponed because Netanyahu will go to Washington for the unveiling of the peace plan, Likud officials said Thursday. Gil Hoffman and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday that Trump had invited Netanyahu to present the Deal of the Century Middle East peace plan and that Netanyahu had suggested that Gantz be invited as well.