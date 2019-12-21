Berlin police evacuate Christmas market that was attacked in 2016

Berlin police on Saturday evacuated a Christmas market that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a suspicious object.The Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz is the one into which Tunisian Anis Amri plowed a truck in 2016, killing 12 people. Italian police subsequently shot him dead after he fled Germany."Currently, our colleagues are working at the #Breitscheidplatz Christmas Market and are clearing it in order to follow up indications of a possibly suspicious object," Berlin police tweeted."All visitors left the Christmas market in a calm and collected manner. Thank you. Our colleagues are now starting the search on the #Breitscheidplatz and in the Memorial Church," the police added a short while later.