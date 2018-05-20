Bernard Lewis, scholar and political advisor, dead at 101

Bernard Lewis, scholar and the "west's leading interpreter of the Middle East," died Sunday at the age of 101.



Lewis was a leading scholar on Oriental and Middle Eastern studies. His study of antisemitism, Semites and Anti-Semites was a cry against Soviet and Arab attempts to delegitimize Israel. In other works, he argued Arab rage against Israel was disproportionate to other tragedies or injustices in the Muslim world.



Though a champion for Israel, Lewis was an often controversial figure, on this subject and others. He was accused of being a "genocide denier" for his views on the Armenian genocide. His support of the Iraq War has also brought criticism.



Details regarding Lewis's death have not yet been released.



