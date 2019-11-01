Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Beto O'Rourke drops out of U.S. presidential race

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 1, 2019 23:46
US democrat Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the presidential race on Friday afternoon via Twitter.


"Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively," O'Rourke wrote. "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."



