Beto O'Rourke drops out of U.S. presidential race

US democrat Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the presidential race on Friday afternoon via Twitter.
"Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively," O'Rourke wrote. "In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee."
