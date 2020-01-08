The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Black box of crashed Ukrainian airliner found - IRIB

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 8, 2020 09:47
Iranian rescue workers found a black box from the crashed Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.
The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport.
