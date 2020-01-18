The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Black box of crashed Ukrainian airliner will be sent to Ukraine - report

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 18, 2020 15:31
The black boxes of the Ukrainian airliner which was accidentally shot down by Iranian forces this month will be sent to Ukraine, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
All 176 people aboard the plane were killed. 
A week earlier, Iran said it wanted to download black box recordings itself from the crashed airliner, after Canada and others said the plane was brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by mistake.


