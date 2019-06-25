Blackstone CEO says Kushner's Mideast peace plan 'not unachievable'

Breaking news.
Blackstone Group chief executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Tuesday that an economic plan presented by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner for the Palestinian territories was "not unachievable."
"This plan is not that financially ambitious. It's got $27 billion for the Palestinians and it's only about 20% equity. It's not that much," Schwarzman said at an economic summit in Bahrain to encourage investment in the Palestinian Territories.
"I think people from the West would be very cautious from the beginning and, as they see it roll out, they would come in if the return is there."
