Rocket lands in Baghdad as Soleimani funeral kicks off

A siren sounded in the US embassy in Baghdad following a reported rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone, Reuters reported Saturday evening.





Two loud blasts were heard early Saturday evening shortly after IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani's funeral kicked off, after having been assassinated during a US airstrike in Baghdad International Airport.





It was not immediately possible to confirm the causes or locations.





Early reports claim that the siren was sounded due to a katyusha rocket impact in Baghdad's Green Zone, and that no casualties were reported. Other reports claim that three people were injured.



