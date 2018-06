KABUL - An explosion outside the governor's office in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar killed 10 people on Sunday and wounded 30, a security official said. No one immediately claimed responsibility.



A car bomb killed 36 people in Nangarhar on Saturday, an attack claimed by Islamic State.



The Afghan Taliban separately ruled out an extension to their unprecedented three-day Eid ceasefire which ends on Sunday night.



