Bloomberg likely to file for Alabama Democratic presidential primary

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is expected to file paperwork this week to run in the Democratic presidential primary in Alabama, keeping his options open for a possible White House bid, multiple media organizations reported on Thursday.



Bloomberg, who has been privately weighing a bid for the presidency for weeks, has not yet made a final decision on whether to run, an adviser told the New York Times.

