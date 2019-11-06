Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Blue and White-Likud negotiations meeting concludes 'big gaps remain'

By ANNA BRESKY/MA'ARIV, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 19:16
In a joint statement issued with Blue and White, Likud's negotiation teams said, "The meeting took place in a good and serious atmosphere but big gaps between the parties remain. A follow-up meeting is expected in the coming days."

Minister Yariv Levin, head of the Likud negotiating team said that a third round of elections can and must be prevented."I sincerely hope that negotiations will move to practical steps and as a result we will succeed in forming a government," Levin said. "At the moment it still seems far away."


