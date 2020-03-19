Blue and White MK walks out of coronavirus remote briefing

Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn walked out of a remote briefing given by the director general of the Health Ministry Bar Siman Tov and National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabat after he explained his reason for doing so is that such a discussion should be held in the Knesset committee, not in a remote discussion which doesn’t give the MKs any influence on what is being done to fight the novel coronavirus.



He expressed his deep admiration for both men and slammed Likud for allegedly “preventing the Knesset from doing its job for the citizens.”



He informed them he is heading to the Supreme Court to join an appeal to force Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to change his decision to shut down the Knesset.