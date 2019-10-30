Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Blue and White, Yisrael Beteynu to meet at Finance Ministry for talks

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 30, 2019 09:18
Negotiating teams of Blue and White and Yisrael Beteynu will meet at 11.30 A.M. on Wednesday at the office of the Finance Ministry.

There will be discussions on a number of subjects including raising disability pensions, introducing a minimum pension and setting a multi-year plan for the defense budget.


