Bnei Akiva Yeshiva hurt and shocked by the death of IDF soldier Yosefi

The Bnei Akiva Yeshiva, where the IDF soldier Evyatar Yosefi who was swept away by Hilazon river graduated, released a statement on his death on Monday.
"The Bnei Akiva Yeshiva is very hurt and horrified by the death of yeshiva graduate Evyatar Yosefi," the statement read. "Evyatar graduated with honors at the Yeshiva three years ago. "A pleasant child with a constant smile. Very much loved by his friends and teachers. The staff of the yeshiva is now working to gather up its adult members and talk to each of them," it read.
Yosefi was part of Gadsar elite paratrooper reconnaissance battalion,was swept away by the river while participating in a navigation training exercise.
The head of the Yeshiva Rabbi Moshe Zvi Wexler paid his condolences to Yosefi.
"It is easy to love Eviatar, he is a pleasant, very sociable, loving and loving friend and teacher," said Wexler. "Always smiling and willingly willing to help."
