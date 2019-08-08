Body of slain Yeshiva student found with stabbing wounds

IDF troops are canvassing the West Bank after the body of a Yeshiva student was found with multiple stab wounds on Thursday morning near the community of Efrat in the West Bank.

“This is a serious terror attack,” said IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, adding that there are details of the murder still under gag order by the Shin Bet.

A report was received by the military close to midnight that an 18 year-old youth had been missing since late evening when he sent a message that he was on his way back to his yeshiva from Jerusalem. Troops began to search the area and found his cellphone near the community of Neve Daniel before his body was found at 03.00 near the community of Migdal Oz with multiple stab wounds.

According to Manelis, while there are still many details that are unclear “to the best of our knowledge he was alone and the murderer did not intend on kidnapping him.”

The military is still not sure of the direction that the murderer escaped and troops are currently searching across the West Bank for the suspect.

His family was notified of his death.

