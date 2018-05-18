Boeing 737 crashes after taking off from Havana





HAVANA - A Boeing 737 plane crashed on Friday shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport, carrying 104 passengers on a domestic flight, Cuban state-run media reported.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties on the plane, which was destined for Holguin and operated by national airline Cubana, state-run TV reported."It crashed between the locality of Boyeros and the village of Santiago de La Vegas," state-run TV said in its midday news broadcast, referring to an area some 20 km south of Havana.