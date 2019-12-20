The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Boeing's astronaut capsule has not yet reached desired orbit

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 16:29
Boeing Co launched its new astronaut capsule on Friday on an unmanned debut journey to the International Space Station, but the capsule had not yet reached the orbit required for it to get to the station, the company said.
The CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule was not yet in the desired orbit after its launch earlier from Cape Canaveral in Florida, a Boeing spokeswoman said.
The U.S. space agency NASA said the spacecraft was currently in a stable position but not in its "planned orbit."
Boeing and NASA are working together to review options for the capsule, company spokeswoman Kelly Kaplan said.
The mission is a milestone test for the U.S. aerospace firm that is vying with SpaceX to revive NASA's human spaceflight capabilities.
The spacecraft, a cone-shaped pod with seven astronaut seats, blasted off from Cape Canaveral at 6:36 a.m. (1136 GMT) atop an Atlas V rocket from Boeing-Lockheed Martin Corp's United Launch Alliance.
Minutes after liftoff, Starliner detached from the main rocket booster, aiming for a rendezvous some 254 miles (409 km) into space on Saturday morning with the International Space Station.
Some 31 minutes after liftoff, the craft was supposed to fire its thrusters to raise it to the intended orbit, but it did not do so because of "off-nominal" conditions, a Boeing spokesman said.
Both Boeing and NASA said that while the capsule had not reached the intended orbit it was in a stable position.
The test is one of the most daunting milestones required by NASA's Commercial Crew Program to certify the capsule for eventual human spaceflight - a long-delayed goal set back years by development hurdles from both Boeing and SpaceX.
Despite the delays, and a blistering November government watchdog report that found Boeing received an "unnecessary" contract boost from NASA, a successful mission would hand Boeing an engineering and public relations win in a year punctuated by a corporate crisis over a ban on its 737 MAX jetliner following fatal crashes.
Boeing was awarded $4.2 billion and Elon Musk's SpaceX $2.5 billion by the U.S. space agency in 2014 to develop separate capsule systems capable of ferrying astronauts to the space station from American soil for the first time since the U.S. Space Shuttle was retired from service in 2011.
The program, primarily meant to end America's reliance on Russia's space program for rides to the space station, had initially expected its first crewed flights on Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule in late 2017. A slew of design and safety concerns for both vehicles have led to schedule delays.
The current target date for the first crewed flight is planned for mid-2020 for Boeing and SpaceX.
Occupying one of Starliner's astronaut seats on Friday was a mannequin named Rosie, outfitted with sensors to measure the pressure a real astronaut would endure on ascent to the space station and during hypersonic re-entry back through Earth's atmosphere.
If the mission went to plan, the intention was for Starliner to stay at the space station for a week before undocking and beginning its return to Earth early on Dec. 28, deploying three parachutes to slow its descent to the desert surface of White Sands, New Mexico.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule carried out its unmanned test flight to the space station in March.
Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:34 PM
Japan PM: seriously concerned about Iran scaling back nuclear deal commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:30 PM
UK policy to allow secret agents to commit crimes is lawful, tribunal rules
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:19 PM
Russia honors two of Britain's 'Cambridge Five' spies
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:18 PM
Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan, Afghanistan and parts of India
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:15 PM
Erdogan: Cannot remain silent on Russia-backed 'mercenaries' in Libya -NTV
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:14 PM
Indian police fire tear gas in clashes with stone-throwing Muslims angry at citizenship law
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:11 PM
Russia concerned by prospect of Turkey sending troops to Libya - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 04:08 PM
Iraq's Sistani says early election only way out of crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:59 PM
Malaysia's Najib swears in a mosque he had no role in model's murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:57 PM
US government study finds racial bias in facial recognition tools
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:51 PM
'Before it is too late': Diplomats race to defuse tensions ahead of North Korea's deadline
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:38 PM
China-Brazil satellite launched into space to monitor Amazon rainforest
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 03:36 PM
Japan PM asks Iran's Rouhani to stick to nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:36 PM
First Ebola relapse recorded in Congo outbreak, WHO says
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by