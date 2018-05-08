May 08 2018
|
Iyar, 23, 5778
|
Boeing says will consult with U.S. on 'next steps' after Iran announcement

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 21:49
WASHINGTON - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will consult with the US government on the "next steps" following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from a 2015 international agreement designed to deny Iran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

"As we have throughout this process, we’ll continue to follow the US government’s lead," said Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe. Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said last month the airplane manufacturer has no Iranian deliveries scheduled this year. He said Boeing's 777 production plan "is not dependent on the Iranian orders." Muilenburg is set to address the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday.


