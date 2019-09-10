Bolton: I offered to resign, Trump said we’ll talk about it

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton took to social media on Tuesday to say he offered US President Donald Trump his resignation on Monday night, but Trump responded that they’ll discuss it on Tuesday.



Trump announced on his official Twitter account that Bolton has resigned on Tuesday night.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });