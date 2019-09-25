Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bomb attack launched on police bus in southern Turkey - Ihlas news agency

By REUTERS
September 25, 2019 08:06
ISTANBUL - A bomb attack was launched on a bus carrying police in the southern Turkish province of Adana, Ihlas news agency reported on Wednesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties.

Ihlas said ambulances were sent to the area in the Yuregir area of Adana.


