Bomb attack launched on police bus in southern Turkey - Ihlas news agency

ISTANBUL - A bomb attack was launched on a bus carrying police in the southern Turkish province of Adana, Ihlas news agency reported on Wednesday, but there was no immediate information on casualties.



Ihlas said ambulances were sent to the area in the Yuregir area of Adana.



