The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Boris Johnson suggests 'Trump deal' to replace Iran nuclear deal

Under the deal brokered in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US, to restrict its nuclear program.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 14, 2020 10:55
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement to ensure that the Islamic Republic did not get an atomic weapon.
"If we're going to get rid of it, let's replace it and let's replace it with the Trump deal," Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear arms control deal with Tehran. "That would be a great way forward."
"President Trump is a great deal maker, by his own account. Let's work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead," Johnson told the BBC.
Under the deal brokered in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran agreed with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, to restrict its nuclear program.
But in 2018, Trump pulled out of the deal. European powers have repeatedly said they still support the deal though Tehran announced earlier this month it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, a further blow to the deal.
"If you get rid of this nuclear deal, the JCPOA, it's what Trump wants. My point to our American friends is, look, somehow or other you've got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon," Johnson said.
"From the American perspective, it's a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President (Barack) Obama. From their point of view it has many, many faults."
Trump is confident he could still renegotiate a new nuclear deal with Tehran, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said earlier this month after Iran announced it would retreat further from the 2015 nuclear pact.
"I don't want a military conflict between us, the United States and Iran, let's dial this thing down," Johnson said.


Tags United Kingdom Iran Nuclear Deal Donald Trump Boris Johnson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by