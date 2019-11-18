NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Boris Johnson and Arcuri had a 'very special relationship,' she said


LONDON - US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri said on Monday that she had "a very special relationship" with Prime Minister Boris Johnson while he was mayor of London but declined to say if it amounted to an affair.
When asked by ITV if she had an affair with Johnson, Arcuri said: "I'm not going to answer that question but as you can tell there was a very special relationship there."

She said she had called PM Johnson a week ago on his mobile phone and that he answered but then the phone was taken by a man who spoke with a Chinese accent.

The Sunday Times reported in September that when Johnson was mayor he failed to declare close personal links to Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public business funding and places on official trade trips.

Johnson has said everything was done with full propriety and that there was no interest to declare, and a government audit report last month ruled a decision to award a 100,000 pound ($127,960) grant to a company run by Arcuri was appropriate.

Turkey's pro-Kurdish party mulls pulling MPs from parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 12:08 PM
Kuwait's emir reappoints premier, removes defence and interior ministers
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 11:42 AM
Japan hosts first fully-fledged arms show looking for an edge in tech
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 11:40 AM
Indonesia police link suicide bombing to Islamic State-inspired group
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 11:24 AM
N.Korea says will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 10:39 AM
Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 09:08 AM
Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 08:59 AM
India makes advance payment for Russian missile system
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 08:23 AM
Hong Kong court rules ban on face masks unconstitutional
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 07:32 AM
IDF arrests 17 suspects in the West Bank overnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 07:19 AM
China calls on U.S. to "stop flexing muscles" in South China Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 05:56 AM
U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 04:46 AM
Blue and White officials believe Gantz will not form minority government
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 01:13 AM
U.S. condemns lethal force in Iran, Khamenei blames 'sabotage' for unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 12:15 AM
Netanyahu's legal fate will be decided upon next Sunday, Monday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/17/2019 08:39 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by