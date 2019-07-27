Boris Johnson and Donald Trump discuss Iran, Brexit and trade

Breaking news.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump have agreed to start talks as soon as possible after the UK leaves the European Union, a Downing Street representative said on Friday.
In a conversation on Friday, Johnson and Trump expressed commitment to delivering an "ambitious free trade agreement," according to a statement, which also said they will meet at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, in August.
The two also discussed recent tensions with Iran and the need for the two countries to work together on the issue, the statement added.
